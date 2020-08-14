Dr. Walter Reynolds, who was killed Monday, will be remembered at a candlelight vigil on Friday night at Red Deer City Hall. (Photo courtesy of Primary Care Network)

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

“The girls and I would like to thank the community for their outpouring of support for our great loss. We ask for privacy during this tragic time.”

Those are the words of Anelia Reynolds, wife of Dr. Walter Reynolds, the physician who was killed Monday at the Village Mall Walk-in Clinic.

Friday evening (Aug. 14), the community will come together to support the Reynolds family at a candlelight vigil at Red Deer City Hall.

Red Deer’s Primary Care Network has organized the event, lining up nine speakers. Among them are Mayor Tara Veer, Reynolds sister-in-law, Jonine Mostert, and Reynolds friend, Willem Grabe.

READ MORE: Walk-in clinic where Red Deer physician was attacked remembers Reynolds

READ MORE: Doctor who died Monday in Red Deer knew the attacker: RCMP

The vigil will start at 8 p.m. In memory of Reynolds, physicians will be wearing white.

The public is encouraged to wear blue and green ribbons and are also asked to bring an LED candle or download a candle app for their mobile device.

For anyone who can’t attend, a livestream will be made available at vimeo.com/event/226457.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

Just Posted

Annual Cops for Kids cycling fundraiser tweaked amid COVID-19

Cops for Kids events in Cranbrook will look a little different due… Continue reading

RDEK lends support to group seeking a weir on Lake Koocanusa

Regional district to send a letter to province, feds supporting local concerns over reservoir water levels

It happened in 1913

August 9 - 15: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Smoky skies bulletin issued for Kimberley, Cranbrook

The area is likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours: Interior Health

Maddisun releases album ‘Self Reflections’

After years of songwriting and playing shows in the East Kootenay area,… Continue reading

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

A pre-pre-back to school Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association for standing against hatred… Continue reading

Which Lives Matter?

Yme Woensdregt Much too often, in conversations about the Black Lives Matter… Continue reading

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Protesters showcase massive old yellow cedar as Port Renfrew area forest blockade continues

9.5-foot-wide yellow cedar measured by Ancient Forest Alliance campaigners in Fairy Creek watershed

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Racist stickers at Keremeos pub leaves group uneasy and angry

The ‘OK’ hand gesture is a known hate-symbol

VIDEO: World responds to B.C. girl after pandemic cancels birthday party

Dozens of cards and numerous packages were delivered to six-year-old Charlie Manning

Expected fall peak of COVID-19 in Canada could overwhelm health systems: Tam

National modelling projections released Friday show an expected peak in cases this fall

Most Read