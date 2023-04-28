Left to right: Jesse Dumas, (who sang Lean on Me to close out the symposium with Denise Dumas), along with presenters Everett Willier, Nasuʔkin Jason Louie, Angie Louie, Cherie Luke, Jenny Jacobs, Anne Jimmie, Tina Jimmie and Denise Dumas.

Why healing?

Yaqan Nuʔkiy (Ktunaxa) and friends share stories of personal healing during symposium

Three generations of Yaqan Nuʔkiy (Ktunaxa) and friends shared some of their personal healing journeys during a symposium at Key City Theatre in Cranbrook on April 25.

The Addressing and Healing Our Traumas Symposium featured seven speakers, including Nasuʔkin Jason Louie, who introduced Anne Jimmie, Tina Jimmie, Angie Louie, Everett Willier, Cherie Luke and Jenny Jacobs. Each presenter spoke for 10 minutes, sharing from their experiences as residential school survivors or descendants of survivors, and also sharing why and how they are moving forward on a healing journey.

About 110 people attended the symposium. For more information about Yaqan Nuʔkiy, please visit www.lowerkootenay.com.

Left to right in photo: Jesse Dumas, (who sang Lean on Me to close out the symposium with Denise Dumas), along with presenters Everett Willier, Nasuʔkin Jason Louie, Angie Louie, Cherie Luke, Jenny Jacobs, Anne Jimmie, Tina Jimmie and Denise Dumas.)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cranbrook History Centre gets $1 million grant for railcar building project
Next story
CCT’s latest play takes us inside the mind of a shoplifter

Just Posted

Two major infrastructure projects set to get underway in the coming weeks, according to the City of Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.
Two major Cranbrook infrastructure projects to get underway

Emily Bohmer, Bob McCue, Brad McCue, Brenda Burley (from left to right), feature in Cranbrook Community Theatre's presentation of "The Shoplifters,' directed by Michelle McCue, at the Studio Stage Door. (Barry Coulter photo)
CCT’s latest play takes us inside the mind of a shoplifter

Oscar Hamilton and Rhiannon Kowalchuk practice their roles as Sandy Dumbrowski and Danny Zuko (Beth Turcon photo)
Mt. Baker High students showing Grease at Key City

Cranbrook Bucks goaltender Nathan Airey tracks the play during a BCHL post-season game against the Wenatchee Wild. Airey was named BCHL Goaltender of the Year. Trevor Crawley photo.
Bucks stopper Nathan Airey wins BCHL Goaltender of the Year