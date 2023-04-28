Why healing?

Three generations of Yaqan Nuʔkiy (Ktunaxa) and friends shared some of their personal healing journeys during a symposium at Key City Theatre in Cranbrook on April 25.

The Addressing and Healing Our Traumas Symposium featured seven speakers, including Nasuʔkin Jason Louie, who introduced Anne Jimmie, Tina Jimmie, Angie Louie, Everett Willier, Cherie Luke and Jenny Jacobs. Each presenter spoke for 10 minutes, sharing from their experiences as residential school survivors or descendants of survivors, and also sharing why and how they are moving forward on a healing journey.

About 110 people attended the symposium. For more information about Yaqan Nuʔkiy, please visit www.lowerkootenay.com.

Left to right in photo: Jesse Dumas, (who sang Lean on Me to close out the symposium with Denise Dumas), along with presenters Everett Willier, Nasuʔkin Jason Louie, Angie Louie, Cherie Luke, Jenny Jacobs, Anne Jimmie, Tina Jimmie and Denise Dumas.)