Whitewater Ski Resort offering free accommodation for wildfire evacuees

The ski resort near Nelson is opening up its new camping and RV sites

Whitewater Ski Resort says it is opening up its new Hummingbird Lodge and Campground to wildfire evacuees who need free accommodation.

The lodge, which only just opened to the public in July, has 15 forested tenting spots, six powered RV sites and four non-powered RV sites.

“The team at Whitewater Ski Resort and the Hummingbird Lodge hopes this can help alleviate some stress for just a few of the many people that have been displaced in our province,” the resort announced in a statement Monday.

“A big thank you to everyone that is working incredibly hard to keep our communities safe as we navigate the most challenging wildfire season to date.”

The spots are open to anyone displaced by wildfire in the B.C. Interior for the duration of their evacuation orders.

People who wants to book online can do so at hummingbirdlodge.ca using the code Kootenay Support for a campsite or RV location. Guests are required to provide their address on booking and upon arrival.

The resort is waiving the cost of the sites but will still charge $4, which it said can’t be avoided as it is connected to their booking software.

Non-essential travel to six communities in the Okanagan area is restricted until Sept. 4. About 35,000 people are currently displaced by evacuation orders while 30,000 are also on alert as wildfires destroy large areas in the Central Okanagan.

At least 58 structures had been confirmed lost to the disaster by West Kelowna’s fire chief as of Monday.

B.C. Wildfires 2023