A White House official says President Donald Trump plans to announce Thursday whether he’ll impose tariffs or quotas on steel and aluminum imports. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

If Canadians are hoping to be spared from American tariffs, they may be disappointed.

A White House official is telling the U.S. Sunday talk shows that President Donald Trump has made up his mind: steel and aluminum tariffs will apply to everyone.

That includes America’s No. 1 supplier of both: Canada.

White House trade official Peter Navarro, making the rounds of weekly talk shows, says that excluding one country will create a slippery slope — he says tariffs would go up on the remaining countries, and everyone else would demand the same treatment as Canada.

He is being repeatedly pressed on the Canada issue in these interviews. Show hosts are asking him how the White House can possibly justify using a national security excuse for imposing tariffs on a close NATO partner, and official member of the U.S. military-industrial complex.

Navarro did leave one hopeful possibility for Canada: he says that while no countries will be excluded, some key industries might be. Of special concern to Canada is the auto industry — and how these tariffs would play havoc with cross-border supply chains.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATED: Memorial for Dave Barrett draws tributes for underdog champion

Just Posted

T-shirts memorializing firefighter back in production

A t-shirt commemorating the life of a local firefighter is going back… Continue reading

Key City Theatre gets funding for roof upgrades

The Key City Theatre in Cranbrook is one of the beneficiaries of… Continue reading

Check snow conditions before heading into backcountry

Snow is in the forecast and that means that people should be… Continue reading

McCormick touts Kimberley/Cranbrook relationship

Kimberley mayor Don McCormick touted the city’s relationship with Cranbrook in an… Continue reading

Kootenay Ice blasted 5-2 by Warriors at home

Kootenay bested by Moose Jaw, drop six points out of playoff spot heading into crucial weekend

The week in review

A video recap of some of this week’s top stories

Winter disc golf league concludes with Wycliffe fundraiser

Paul Rodgers The disc golf putting league which has been running throughout… Continue reading

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

B.C. VIEWS: Protest industry prepares for war against Alberta oil

Leaked document describes ‘swarm’ and ‘hive’ anti-pipeline strategy

Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

Walnut Grove, South Kamloops and Kelowna the winners at Langley Events Centre

RCMP dive team, Vancouver police continue search for missing mom

Investigators have zeroed in on New Brighton Park as the last known location of Su Yi Liang

Wenjack’s sister evokes memory of Gord Downie at school opening

With help of Downie’s “Secret Path” project, story of Chanie Wenjack’s death in 1966 has gone national

Elusive Greenland sharks caught on camera in Nunavut

A first for researchers involved in the study

Merritt council rejects students’ rainbow crosswalk idea, lawyers offer space

Thompson-area city not the first to reject a rainbow crosswalk in a B.C. community

Most Read