White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend

The highly sought after beverage will be available on Mar. 7

One of the most sought after alcoholic beverages for Canadians is about to hit the shelves in B.C.

White Claw Hard Seltzer will be available at select BC liquor stores on Saturday, Mar. 7.

The drink has exploded onto the scene since owner Mark Anthony launched the drink, exclusively in the United States in 2016.

“Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking claws” has been the unofficial slogan heard around the internet since it’s inception, which has has garnered a cult following among young adults.

On Feb. 28, White Claws was launched in Ontario and was made available at select government-run liquor stores.

According to TorontoLife.com, people lined up for hours before the stores opened to get their hands on a claw.

Mango, black cherry, natural lime, raspberry, ruby grapefruit and pure hard seltzer (unflavoured) are the flavours being made available in Canada. The drink contains five per cent alcohol.

White Claw will be hosting launch events at these following locations from 2 to 6 p.m. on Mar. 7.

Alberni and Bute (Vancouver)

39th and Cambie (Vancouver)

Park Royal (West Vancouver)

Check your local BC Liquor Store provider to see if they too will be selling White Claws on Mar. 7.

