Whistler Blackcomb’s Peak to Peak gondola, which links the tops of Blackcomb and Whistler mountains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Whistler Blackcomb expected to reopen Monday for summer season

Mountain biking, sightseeing atop the Peak to Peak gondola part of what’s being offered to visitors

After staying closed during winter because of COVID-19 cases among residents and staff, Whistler Blackcomb has announced its reopening.

Planning to reopen on May 31, the resort said its implementing safety protocols in line with B.C.’s restart plan and governing provincial health officials.

Face masks will be mandatory inside, outdoors and for people in lift lines and on patios.

“We will open with the same COVID safety protocols we have operated with all year, regardless of your immunization status,” the resort posted to social media Wednesday (May 27).

“Our focus continues to be on the health of our guests, employees and community.”

Those who do not reside in the Vancouver Coastal Health region are discouraged from making a trip to Whistler until travel restrictions lift.

Those who do will not be required to make reservations as they were in winter.

In March, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted an increase of COVID-19 cases in the community, including a worrisome cluster of the P1 Brazil variant of concern.

By April, Howe Sound had the highest rate of COVID-19 of any health area in the province, with the majority of its cases being in Whistler.

The resort was first forced to close its operations on April 19.

