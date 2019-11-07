Where to get your flu shot in Cranbrook

It’s flu-shot season and the Eagles Hall at 711 Kootenay Street N. has a clinic set up on Thursday and Friday to provide them to you for free.

The clinic is open until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8. If you are unable to make it to the clinic during that time window, you may book an appointment for a vaccination at the Cranbrook Health Unit by calling 250-420-2207.

Save On Foods is also offering flu shots by appointment on Wednesday, Nov. 13. You can make an appointment by calling 250-489-3461.