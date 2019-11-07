Where to get your flu shot in Cranbrook

It’s flu-shot season and the Eagles Hall at 711 Kootenay Street N. has a clinic set up on Thursday and Friday to provide them to you for free.

The clinic is open until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8. If you are unable to make it to the clinic during that time window, you may book an appointment for a vaccination at the Cranbrook Health Unit by calling 250-420-2207.

Save On Foods is also offering flu shots by appointment on Wednesday, Nov. 13. You can make an appointment by calling 250-489-3461.

Previous story
Council informed about potential natural gas pipeline projects
Next story
Animal remains near Hosmer trail sparks concern

Just Posted

Where to get your flu shot in Cranbrook

It’s flu-shot season and the Eagles Hall at 711 Kootenay Street N.… Continue reading

Cranbrook to Miss Out on Historic Transit of Mercury

A once in a generation astronomical event is happening Monday. How can Cranbrook observe it?

Animal remains near Hosmer trail sparks concern

Trail user described the remains as being left near the Trans Canada Trail, just outside Hosmer

Council informed about potential natural gas pipeline projects

Four sections in the East Kootenay tentatively set for construction in 2022/2023

Council, staff continue budget talks with focus on industrial lands

Mayor and council continued to debate the future of the industrial lands… Continue reading

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

Drake will hold a 60-per-cent stake in More Life Growth Co.

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Airbnb said it has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax

Owners of B.C. care home in damage control after 94-year-old left with bed bugs for days

Ontario-based Sienna Living holds meeting with residents to discuss whistleblower video

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

Most Read