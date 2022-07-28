Western Financial Place, Library serving as cooling centres amid heat wave

As temperatures hit mid to high 30 C this week, city staff are opening up Western Financial Place and the Cranbrook Public Library to serve as cooling centres.

Western Financial Place will be open to the public for regular operations from 10 am to 10 pm, with water and snacks available. The CranbrookPublic Library will be open 10 am to 8 pm Monday to Thursday, and 10 am to 5 pm Friday to Sunday.

Much of the province is under a heat warning, which was expanded to the East Kootenay on Tuesday this week. In Cranbrook, temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 36 C on Saturday and Sunday and lows of 18 C.

According to Interior Health, heat related illnesses can occur in anyone, however, children, seniors, and people with heart and breathing problems, are considered more at risk.

Heat related illness symptoms include pale, cool skin, heavy sweating, muscle cramps, fatigue and weakness, light-headedness, headaches and nausea.

To avoid heat stroke and illnesses, drink lots of water, avoid the hottest temperatures in the middle of the day, use sunscreen and stay in the shade, if possible.