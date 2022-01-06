Signs say ‘Mental Health Matters,’ ‘Gyms are Essential,’ and ‘#FreeBC’ (Iron Energy Gym Instagram)

Signs say ‘Mental Health Matters,’ ‘Gyms are Essential,’ and ‘#FreeBC’ (Iron Energy Gym Instagram)

West Kelowna gym ordered to close and fined $2,500 for disobeying COVID restrictions

Interior Health was escorted by RCMP at Iron Energy Gym

Iron Energy Gym in West Kelowna has been issued a fine by Interior Health and ordered to close after refusing to obey public health orders (PHO).

The gym’s management and patrons have been vocal in their displeasure, on social media, of the ban on indoor gatherings and fitness centers issued by the province on Dec. 22 to combat the spread of COVID-19.

This afternoon (Jan.6), Interior Health (IH) served the gym with a $2,500 fine and was ordered to close after the gym continued to remain open despite the PHO and warnings from the health authority. West Kelowna RCMP escorted IH employees while they were on scene, in order to keep the peace and to deliver a ticket of their own. It’s unclear what ticket was issued by police.

Iron Energy Fitness Centre co-owner Brian Mark stated that he will hold the provincial health officials who issued the fine and order personally responsible for any financial losses incurred. A gym member started a GoFundMe page to raise money for lawyers and fines.

