The Slocan Valley. File photo

The Slocan Valley. File photo

‘We’re so clean’: Slocan used more than 27 million litres of water in July

That works out to about 3,246 litres of water per person per day

by John Boivin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice

Residents of Slocan must really love a green lawn.

The Village’s latest water use stats show its 379 residents used more than 27 million litres of water in the month of July. Village staff say overnight lawn sprinkling is likely the main culprit.

That works out to about 3,246 litres of water per person per day – about 10 times the average Canadian’s water use. To put it in perspective, that’s about the equivalent of every man, woman and child in Slocan taking 32 baths every day in July.

“We’re so clean,” joked Councillor Madeleine Perriere during an Aug. 8 council meeting.

But the problem is real for the Village – and taxpayers. All that water has to be treated, and that costs money. And such water flows shorten the lifespan of the water purification and distribution equipment.

Residents may want to think about that the next time they crank on their outdoor faucets.

“It does seem crazy, and the consumption is something council has identified as a concern,” said Mayor Jessica Lunn. “So it’s a combination of yes, we need people to understand the consumption levels during the hot time and during freshet, but the other piece is to ensure our system is working as efficiently as possible.”

The Village is undertaking a leak detection study to catch any waste.

“We have some places probably where the water is leaking,” said Councillor Joel Perriere. “We cross the river with our waterline, so we don’t know if half the water goes straight into the river and down the valley.”

The prodigious water use has happened even with water restrictions being put in place by the Village. Council instructed staff to put reminders in to the next community newsletter and on the Village Facebook page encouraging people to turn off their water sprinklers overnight.

READ MORE:

Higher standards coming to protect new properties from wildfire in RDCK

Renovated Kootenay Lake ferry terminals open, receive mixed reviews

Previous story
Lee-Anne Walker to run for Area A director
Next story
Stan Doehle to run for third term as Area B director

Just Posted

John Hudak is pictured taking his official oath of office in May, 2019, after winning the City of Cranbrook byelection. Cranbrook’s Chief Election Officer Sarann Press is on the left. (City of Cranbrook photo)
John Hudak will not seek a second term on Cranbrook Council

A wildlife viewing platform is coming to Confederation Park thanks to a $25,000 contribution from the Regional District of East Kootenay. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Wildlife viewing platform coming to Confederation Park

Corb Lund, coming off a U.S. tour, an appearance at Grand Ole Opry, and the release of a new album, is coming to Cranbrook with a solo acoustic show.
Corb Lund on Grand Ole Opry, his solo show, and the songs of his friends

Stan Doehle is running for a third term area RDEK Area B director. (Photo contributed)
Stan Doehle to run for third term as Area B director