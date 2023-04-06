(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Weekly update with the Cranbrook RCMP

Cranbrook RCMP responded to 175 calls for service over the past week.

Of the 175 calls, 25 were mental health/check well-being calls, 10 were false alarms and there were 11 suspicious person files.

RCMP also responded to 25 traffic related files, 17 theft calls and nine incidents of mischief. There were seven assaults reported in the past seven days.

“Over the past several weeks there has been an upswing in thefts of and thefts from motor vehicles,” says Cst Katie Forgeron. “We are encouraging residents to ‘adopt a 9 pm routine’ as a reminder to remove valuables from your vehicles, lock your vehicle doors, lock the doors to your homes, garages, and sheds, turn on exterior lights and activate all alarms and security systems.”

Weekly update with the Cranbrook RCMP

