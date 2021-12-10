Weather event advisory issued for East Kootenay

A weather advisory has been issued for the East Kootenay region, with Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting warning of freezing rain and snowfall.

Environment Canada has also issued a winter storm warning for the Elk Valley from tonight (Friday, December 10) through to Saturday.

Mainroad says that a general two to four centimetres is expected across Cranbrook, Yahk and Columbia Valley with more variable conditions in the alpine regions.

In the Elk Valley, residents and motorists are warned of potentially hazardous winter conditions.

“A weather system will move across the B.C. interior today through Friday,” said Mainroad. “Periods of light snow is anticipated to begin Friday afternoon along with gusting winds of 40 kilometres per hour. Heavier snow fall will begin on Saturday with accumulations of up to 30 centimetres expected.”

Environment Canada says that come Saturday, snow may become mixed with rain, causing hazardous conditions.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” reads the storm warning from Environment Canada. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Mainroad will be sending out their units throughout the evening Friday and all day Saturday.

“We will be proactively treating major routes with anti-icing chemicals ahead of the event arriving, where conditions allow,” said Mainroad. “Our crew will continue applying salt and/or winter abrasive, and performing snow removal operations where necessary.”

