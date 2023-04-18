‘We would have been crushed and killed’: Rock slide on Nelson’s Pulpit Rock Trail just misses hikers

No one was injured in the April 17 incident

Two groups of hikers narrowly escaped death on the Pulpit Rock trail just outside Nelson on April 17.

One of those hikers was Jenna Arpita Shea, who was on her way up the trail with her seven-year-old son Oliver. They were passing beneath the rock bluff about halfway up the trail when her son looked up and said, “Gee, Mom, that looks like it could slide.”

They met a couple coming down the trail and the group stopped briefly beneath the bluff while their dogs got acquainted, then continued.

When Shea and Oliver were about 20 seconds beyond the bluff there was a loud crash behind them.

“It was so loud, it sounded like thunder,” she said. “You could hear a tree breaking and rocks rumbling. We ran away in the other direction and when I looked back I saw there was no more bluff.”

Shea said if she and her son had been beneath the bluff they would not have survived.

“We would have been crushed and killed. There is no way anyone would have survived that.”

Rocks and debris covered a section of the Pulpit Rock Trail following a slide on April 17. Photo: Jenna Arpita Shea

Shea yelled to the couple below the slide, who replied that they were all right. Then she and her son continued to the top. On the way down, they crossed the rock fall with another hiker.

By that time there were emergency responders on the trail, but there were no injuries.

The Friends of Pulpit Rock Society said in a news release it intends to repair the trail and undertake a geotechnical survey to assess the danger of a further slide. The trail will be closed until further notice.

Following a slide on April 17, the Pulpit Rock Trail is closed until further notice. Photo: Jenna Arpita Shea



bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter