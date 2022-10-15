Wayne Price elected as Mayor of Cranbrook

Cranbrook newly elected Mayor Wayne Price (centre) with campaign team members Ross Priest and Denise Pallesen. Price was elected as Cranbrook’s 25th mayor on Saturday, Oct. 15, defeating incumbent Lee Pratt 2,721 votes to 1,758. (Barry Coulter)

Cranbrook has a new mayor — the 25th in its history — as Wayne Price won the Cranbrook Municipal Election on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Wayne Price topped the vote count with 2,721, defeating incumbent Lee Pratt, who garnered 1,758 votes.

Pratt was seeking a third term as mayor, having been acclaimed in the 2018 election. Price was finishing off a term as City Councillor.

Cranbrook City Council has a couple of new faces joining the table. Lynnette Wray, who topped the votes for Council, was elected for the first time. Wayne Stetski edged out Jeremy Youngward for the sixth Council seat.

Norma Blissett, Wesly Graham, Mike Peabody and Ron Popoff were all comfortably re-elected.

4,479 total ballots were cast.

At Price’s election night gathering at the Cranbrook Curling Centre Saturday night, he said he and his team had been preparing for the mayoral run for six months, but had really got underway campaigning over the past six weeks. Price took took time to thank his campaign team and credit them for his election success.

Without the committee that I had this race might have been a lot closer.

Price and the newly elected council are facing a host of issues of great concern to the public.

”There are way more issues than a lot of people realize … and it’s (Council’s) job to make this council healthier. I have a pretty good sense of where we need to go, and how we need to get there, but that ‘s going to be Council — we’ll sit down as a council and decide how we’re going to get there.

“Because we all care. And I believe Lee, as well, had good intentions for the City. We all want the same thing, it’s just how we’re going to get there. Lee’s taken more of a direct charge. I really believe Lee had the best intentions, it’s just our approach is different.”

Below are the final unofficial results are in for the Cranbrook Municipal Election, October 15, 2022.

For Mayor of Cranbrook:

Wayne Price – 2,721

Lee Pratt – 1,758

For Cranbrook City Council:

Lynnette Wray – 3,244

Mike Peabody – 3,181

Norma Blissett – 3,147

Ron Popoff – 2,959

Wesly Graham – 2,603

Wayne Stetski- 2,114

Jeremy Youngward – 2,066

For School District 5 Board Of Education:

(Five of the six candidates in the running are elected to the Board)

Irene Bischler – 2,570

Chris Johns – 2,459

Trina Ayling – 2,337

Doug McPhee – 2,387

Wendy Turner – 2,231

Stan Chung – 1,869