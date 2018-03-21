Water system replacement done, boil water notice remains

Map showing the area which will be under a boil water notice Wednesday, March 21. Courtesy City of Cranbrook

Water service to a large neighborhood in south Cranbrook has been restored with the completion of the local water system replacement Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, March 21.

However, the boil water notice for an even larger swath of south Cranbrook remains in effect.

“Construction work on the City’s pressure reduction station No. 2 is complete and went very well,” according to Corporate Communications Officer Chris Zettel in a press release from the City of Cranbrook. “The water system is fully charged and water service has been restored. Residents who needed to shut off their water valves into their homes can now turn them back on.

“They will have dirty water and are asked to run their cold water until it runs clear. “ The City of Cranbrook advises that the boil water notice remains in effect. The area under the boil water notice includes that same area affected by the water shutoff, and running west almost as far as Elizabeth Lake, roughly between 15th Street South and 19th Street South. See map for details.

“Any water to be used for drinking, bathing or washing food must be boiled for at least one minute,” Zettel said.

City crews are using fire hydrants in the affected areas to help flush the dirty water from the water lines before water samples are taken and sent away for testing.

The boil water notice will most likely extend into Thursday, possibly Friday morning.

The City will continue to monitor and share any updates as soon as they become available.

“We appreciate the patience of all of our residents while this work is done,” Zettel said. “We know it is an inconvenience, but are working as quickly as we can.”