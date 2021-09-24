Water service in Wildstone, River’s Crossing communities to be shut down Sept. 28

Water will be shut off as the City begins phase one of pressure reducing station replacement project

Water service in the Wildstone and River’s Crossing communities in Cranbrook will be shut down on Tuesday, September 28th as the City moves forward with phase one of the pressure reducing station replacement project.

Water service will be shut down starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and is expected to be off most of the day, the City explained in a press release.

A new connection tie-in to the pressure reducing station that feeds water to these communities is scheduled to start on the 27th of September, and last until October 29th.

The City says that every effort will be made to restore water service as quickly as possible on September 28th.

“Once service is restored, residents are asked to run their cold water taps for 15 minutes or longer if the water is not clear,” advised the City. “Residents to be impacted by this work are asked to please keep a supply of water available in your homes to allow for drinking, cooking, doing dishes, and flushing toilets for at least one day.”

Crews will be working at the entrance roadway to the Wildstone development on Wildstone Drive. The City adds that there will be a short detour route around the project site, which will be open to single lane traffic for the duration of the project.

“The City asks for patience and understanding as this important repair is completed,” the City said. “Please keep clear of the project site to allow our staff and equipment to work safely.”