Water service at Kotoenay St. project shut down due to emergency repairs

The city is shutting down water services to residential and business properties on 4th St. N to 3rd St. N for emergency repairs.

Contractors working on the Kootenay St. sewer trunk main project uncovered an unrestrained water main, and out of an abundance of caution, the city decided to shut down water services in the area.

Service is expected to be restored by the end of the day, according to a statement. Once restored, water may be dirty or discoloured, but the city says to run the cold tap until the water is clear.

