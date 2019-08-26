Water main construction downtown closes 11th Ave Monday

The City of Cranbrook will be installing a new water service to the RCMP building on 11th Avenue scheduled Monday, August 26th. 11th Avenue will be closed from 7:30 am to 7:30 pm between Baker Street and 1st Street South for the duration of the work.

Detour signage will be in place.

The new water service is being installed to provide fire suppression sprinklers as a part of a larger renovation upgrade project to the RCMP building.

Several bus routes may experience slight delays, however, it is anticipated that BC Transit service will not be impacted in any significant way.

The City of Cranbrook thanks everyone for their patience during the work and asks that all traffic control personnel and signage be respected in order for the project to proceed safely and efficiently.