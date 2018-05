Two walks along the St. Mary River from the St. Eugene Mission to the foot of the Bluffs on the Big Bend shows the difference in water levels between April 22 (top left and bottom left) and May 18 (top right and bottom right).

While large-scale flooding events have hit other areas of the province, Cranbrook and area has been relatively unscathed.

However, Joseph Creek is running high, and the BC River Forecast Centre last week issued a flood watch for the Moyie River.

Stewart Wilson photos