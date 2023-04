Residences south of 11 St. South, between Innes Ave and 14 Ave. South may be affected

The City of Cranbrook’s water flushing project will be in action at the south end of the city on April 21.

Discoloured water is likely for residences south of 11 St. South, between Innes Ave and 14 Ave. South. Discolouration is not a public health concern and it can be fixed by running cold water through the tap until clear.

