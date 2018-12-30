VIDEO: Two seniors hit and killed by train in Lower Mainland

VIDEO: Mounties unclear why an elderly couple’s car was stopped on the rail tracks in Langley

An elderly couple is dead after being struck by a train in Langley on Sunday morning.

“It was train versus car at the Langley Bypass and Glover Road,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Dave Brown said.

The car, which was stopped on the tracks in the crossing, was hit by a westbound CN train and dragged some distance.

“When we got to the vehicle, it was discovered the elderly couple were in medical distress,” Brown said. “Life-saving efforts were not successful.”

Two stuffed dogs and a War Amps sticker were all that remained amid shattered glass at the impact site.

One witness, who refused to be identified, told Black Press Media she saw the couple on the track and was screaming at them to move before the train hit.

The train was travelling on CP Rail tracks, so Langley RCMP and CP Police are investigating. The conductor and other witnesses were being interviewed.

No one else was hurt.