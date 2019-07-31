WATCH: Cranbrook’s first marijuana store open for business today

The doors are open at Cranbrook’s first ever licensed marijuana store. This historic occasion took place at BC Cannabis Store’s newest location at #102-425 Victoria Avenue, right near the Save On Foods. BC Cannabis Stores also opened a new location today in Campbell River.

“We’re very excited to be in Cranbrook, it will be our second market, so third store open after Kamloops,” said regional manager for BC Cannabis Stores Jamie Martin. “We’re excited with our efforts rolling out throughout the province. Definitely looking forward to doing business within Cranbrook, and happy to be here.”

The store carries many, many different strains of cannabis — 90 to be exact, spread out on tables with about 20 to 30 a piece. Customers may observe the product through a magnifying glass on the container and get an idea of its odour.

While the store mainly carries smokeable products — the dried flower or herb of the cannabis plant, they also keep a stock of oils, capsules and seeds, plus a wide range of smoking implements like bongs, vaporizers, and one-hitters, plus rolling papers grinders and other various accessories.

If you feel overwhelmed by the extensive inventory or just need to know a little more about a specific strain, you can talk with one of the store’s 17 cannabis consultants who will be interacting with the customers on a one-on-one basis, with Martin describing the store’s approach as “customer-facing.”

“When the customer comes in, they will go through the two-ID station and then meet up with a cannabis consultant who would walk them through the process of how to shop with the store and through the store and help them make the selection,” she said, “because there is quite a few that we do have.”

“We’re very confident with our consultants,” Martin continued. “They do go through a pretty rigorous training program, our management as well. So they will be learning the products throughout the process, but the initial state of training gives them quite a lot of information to set them up for success within their role.”

The store’s hours of operation are 10:00 am. to 7:00 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 10:00 am to 9:00 pm Fridays and Saturdays and 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sundays. Two pieces of identification are required and minors will not be allowed in the store, even if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

