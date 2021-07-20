WATCH: Cranbrook Fire Department, BC Wildfire put out interface fire near Moir Park

An interface fire is known as a wildfire that could spread from the forest to the community

Pictured is a screenshot of video taken by the Cranbrook Fire Department of an interface fire near Moir Park on July 20th. The BC Wildfire service was able to quickly help extinguish the fire.

An interface fire west of Moir Park in Cranbrook on July 20 was swiftly put out thanks to the Cranbrook Fire Department and help from the BC Wildfire service.

“We got lucky with a quick call in to 911 on this one, but conditions are ideal for fires like this to not turn out so well,” said a post from the City of Cranbrook and Cranbrook Fire Department.

An interface fire is one that has potential to involve buildings, forest fuel or vegetation simultaneously. They are more of a threat to the public, usually due to their proximity to town.