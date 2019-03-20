Washington State sheriff’s deputy killed, officer injured during traffic stop

Officials said Wednesday that the suspect has also died at a local hospital.

The body of a Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputy is draped with a U.S. flag as it is loaded into an ambulance for a procession away from Kittitas Valley Healthcare Hospital, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Ellensburg, Wash. Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and a police officer was injured after an exchange of gunfire during an attempted traffic stop. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A sheriff’s deputy was killed and a police officer was injured after an exchange of gunfire during an attempted traffic stop near the central Washington city of Ellensburg.

Officials said Wednesday that the suspect has also died at a local hospital.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday deputies attempted to stop a vehicle related to a driving complaint. The suspect fled, resulting in a pursuit.

The vehicle came to a stop and the suspect exited and exchanged gunfire with the sheriff’s deputy and a police officer from the town of Kittitas. The deputy received a fatal gunshot wound.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene of an officer involved shooting in the city of Kittitas. There are no suspects on the loose at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available. — Kittitas County S.O. (@KCSheriffOffice) March 20, 2019

The officer was also wounded and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The names of the officers and suspect have not been released.

The Associated Press

