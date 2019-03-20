The body of a Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputy is draped with a U.S. flag as it is loaded into an ambulance for a procession away from Kittitas Valley Healthcare Hospital, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Ellensburg, Wash. Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and a police officer was injured after an exchange of gunfire during an attempted traffic stop. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Washington State sheriff’s deputy killed, officer injured during traffic stop

Officials said Wednesday that the suspect has also died at a local hospital.

A sheriff’s deputy was killed and a police officer was injured after an exchange of gunfire during an attempted traffic stop near the central Washington city of Ellensburg.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday deputies attempted to stop a vehicle related to a driving complaint. The suspect fled, resulting in a pursuit.

The vehicle came to a stop and the suspect exited and exchanged gunfire with the sheriff’s deputy and a police officer from the town of Kittitas. The deputy received a fatal gunshot wound.

The officer was also wounded and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The names of the officers and suspect have not been released.

The Associated Press

