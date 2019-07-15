The knife that was allegedly used in the incident (submitted file).

Wasa man stabbed four times at own home

The suspect fled the scene.

Kimberley RCMP are currently investigating an incident that took place in Wasa during the early morning hours of Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Mark Flegel was allegedly stabbed at his own home at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. The Bulletin spoke with wife Penny Haines-Flegel to get a recount of what happened.

“Mark was still up and watching a show when he heard a noise outside,” explained Penny. “He got up off the couch and turned on the deck lights and opened the door a little to look out on the deck, thinking it was our cats or something.

“Some guy comes charging at him with a knife, pushed his way in and stabbed Mark four times.”

She says that she’s glad her husband is okay; he received stitches and is in shock.

READ MORE: Kimberley break and enter suspects arrested in Cranbrook

“Thank goodness he is okay. Mark grabbed his [the suspect’s] arm and the knife dropped. The suspect then ran through the house and out the back door and ran down the road in the dark. We lost him.”

She says that the suspect is taller than her husband, who is 6’2”, and wears size 11.5 shoes which were left at their house. She says that after reviewing footage of a wildlife camera that captured a blurry image of the suspect, she believes he was wearing a designer sweatshirt.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest five; seize drugs, cash, weapons

“We’re not sure what the motive is here,” she explained. “We think he had heard the TV from below, because the window was open. He started throwing rocks at the house to get Mark’s attention.”

Sgt. Chris Newel of the Kimberley RCMP explained in a press release that when police arrived on scene the Police Dog attended the area, and a track was located but unsuccessful in locating the subject.

The Forensic Identification Section also attended and conducted a scene examination, he says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kimberley RCMP at 250.427.4811.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Shoes that were left outside the residence (submitted file)

