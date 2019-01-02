Warrant issued for young woman facing 115 charges

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a woman facing 115 charges, including theft, fraud and assault with a weapon.
Laetitia Angelique Acera, 25, is wanted on multiple charges dating back to September, Calgary police said in a news release Wednesday.
Acera has ties to the Lower Mainland in B.C. and Saskatchewan. It is possible she has left Calgary, police said.
She is described as Caucasian, 5’10”, with an average build, brown or bleach-blond hair, and blue eyes.
She is facing multiple counts of:
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Breach of a probation order
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of break-in instruments
- Driving an uninsured motor vehicle
- Operating a motor vehicle without a licence
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Failing to comply with a court order
- Break and enter
- Fraud under $5,000
- Motor vehicle theft
- Theft of mail
Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.
