Warrant issued for young woman facing 115 charges

Laetitia Angelique Acera, 25, is wanted on multiple charges in Calgary but has ties to B.C., Saskatchewan

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a woman facing 115 charges, including theft, fraud and assault with a weapon.

Laetitia Angelique Acera, 25, is wanted on multiple charges dating back to September, Calgary police said in a news release Wednesday.

Acera has ties to the Lower Mainland in B.C. and Saskatchewan. It is possible she has left Calgary, police said.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’10”, with an average build, brown or bleach-blond hair, and blue eyes.

She is facing multiple counts of:

Possession of a controlled substance

Breach of a probation order

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of break-in instruments

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle without a licence

Assault with a weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime

Failing to comply with a court order

Break and enter

Fraud under $5,000

Motor vehicle theft

Theft of mail

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

