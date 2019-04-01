Warmer weather contributing to increased thefts

Cranbrook RCMP responded to reports of several thefts from residential properties recently including:

• A yellow Chariot child stroller (double) with yellow tape on the handle and a tear on the cover (200 block of 5th Avenue South) and

• A white Kona Mohala mountain bike with red pedals, red handlebars, 15 inch frame and 29 inch wheels (2400 block of 12th Street North)

Both thefts impact local youth and not easily replaced by their respective families. Cranbrook RCMP request neighbouring residents review home security videos to help identify the people responsible.

Cranbrook RCMP would also like to remind residents to take extra steps to safe guard their property and report suspicious behavior.