Wandering seal visits Newfoundland town, seems keen to stay

The seal was spotted Saturday outside the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre

A wandering seal that parked itself in front of a southern Newfoundland hospital entrance over the weekend has been returned to the water — twice.

The seal was spotted Saturday outside the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre, where it was blocking an ambulance route.

RCMP were called and moved the seal to the water, but it reappeared the next day on a road not far away.

Police say they liaised with federal Fisheries officials to safely return the animal to “more isolated area on the peninsula, away from any community area.”

A northern Newfoundland town, Roddickton, has been experiencing a swarm of stranded seals, with some photos showing the animals in large groups and others crawling along local streets.

Cpl. Jolene Garland said RCMP in the area have not received any complaints from residents about threats to public or animal safety, so the force has not intervened in removing the Roddickton seals.

The Canadian Press

