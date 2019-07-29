Walmart presents Cranbrook Hospice Society with $1000 grant

On Monday, July 29, the Cranbrook Walmart location presented Janyce Bampton, executive director of the Cranbrook, Kimberley Hospice Society with a community grant of $1000.

Bampton said the Society is “very excited and grateful for the support of our community.”

“This community grant will definitely help in our education and awareness,” Bampton continued. “We are experiencing an increase in awareness of the free services that Hospice provides, through companioning, to people with incurable illness or dying, and support to their families. We are also continually looking for volunteers, young and old, that will receive training and guidance in this service.”

