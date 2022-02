A walk for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Men, Women and Girls was held on February 14, starting at Street Angels. Organized by Arlene Henry, the event served to bring awareness to the issue, and was held in the memory of Henry’s mother, aunt and friend, all of whom were lost to violence. After the opening prayer, and drum circle songs, dozens of supporters walked from Street Angel to the RCMP station downtown for a silent vigil, and then back. (Barry Coulter photos)