Voter turnout trending lower

Initial numbers appear to be significantly down from last election cycle in 2014

A Cranbrook voter registers before casting a ballot at the polling station inside the Laurie Middle School gym on Saturday.

With an hour to go before polls close, it looks like voter turnout for Cranbrook’s municipal election has decrease significantly from four years ago.

With roughly 60 minutes to go until ballot boxes are closed, Cranbrook has seen 2,300 votes cast for general voting on Saturday, combined with 1,365 ballots cast over two days of advance voting.

Officials haven’t released numbers for special voting opportunities that include the East Kootenay Regional Hospital and various local seniors care facilities.

Last electoral cycle in 2014, only 5,786 ballots were cast out of 14,589 eligible registered voters, for a 39.6 per cent turnout.

Once polls close and unofficial results are released, election staff should also be able to update the unofficial turnout numbers.

Results will be officially validated next week at Cranbrook city hall.