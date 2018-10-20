A Cranbrook voter registers before casting a ballot at the polling station inside the Laurie Middle School gym on Saturday.

Voter turnout trending lower

Initial numbers appear to be significantly down from last election cycle in 2014

With an hour to go before polls close, it looks like voter turnout for Cranbrook’s municipal election has decrease significantly from four years ago.

With roughly 60 minutes to go until ballot boxes are closed, Cranbrook has seen 2,300 votes cast for general voting on Saturday, combined with 1,365 ballots cast over two days of advance voting.

Officials haven’t released numbers for special voting opportunities that include the East Kootenay Regional Hospital and various local seniors care facilities.

Last electoral cycle in 2014, only 5,786 ballots were cast out of 14,589 eligible registered voters, for a 39.6 per cent turnout.

Once polls close and unofficial results are released, election staff should also be able to update the unofficial turnout numbers.

Results will be officially validated next week at Cranbrook city hall.

Previous story
More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general
Next story
UPDATED: Bear euthanized after incident near Wycliffe regional park

Just Posted

Voter turnout trending lower

Initial numbers appear to be significantly down from last election cycle in 2014

UPDATED: Bear euthanized after incident near Wycliffe regional park

A bear has been euthanized after an attack on a ATV rider… Continue reading

RCMP thank public for help locating missing man

RCMP are thanking the public and volunteers for help in locating a… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

For the week of October 14-20: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Kimberley Golf Club members vote to proceed with sale of course

Purcell International Education will be purchasing the 18-hole course

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

A Doctrine and a Royal Proclamation: Part II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last week, I expanded what I had written previously… Continue reading

‘Who the hell is Ferdy Belland?’

Local bass player joins nationally renowned rock star’s band

The post-truthiness world

Remember back in the innocent days of pre-2016 when Steven Colbert coined… Continue reading

Team Canada gold medal winners for first time in world curling championship

Team Canada earned gold in Kelowna at the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Most Read