Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister Katie Telford arrives to appear as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a motion to compel his chief of staff to testify about foreign interference at a House of Commons committee will not be a confidence matter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Vote to force top aide to testify on foreign interference not a confidence matter: PM

Vote later today on a Conservative motion to get Katie Telford to appear before House of Commons

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a motion to compel his chief of staff to testify about foreign interference at a parliamentary committee will not be considered a matter of confidence in the Liberal minority government.

There will be a vote later today on a Conservative motion to get Katie Telford to appear before the House of Commons ethics committee by mid-April.

The Liberals have filibustered another committee for weeks to prevent a similar motion from passing there, so the Conservatives brought a new motion before the entire House of Commons on Monday.

Trudeau says the Conservatives are turning the debate into a “political circus” and the government will not add to that by making the motion a confidence vote, which could have opened the door to an election.

Trudeau says he is happy to highlight what he argues is his government’s more serious approach, which includes appointing former governor general David Johnston as a special rapporteur to look into the matter.

The terms of reference to guide Johnston’s work will be released this morning.

RELATED: Liberals float possibility of making motion on foreign interference a confidence vote

RELATED: Privy Council says a report assessing work of foreign interference panel sent to PMO

Federal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Strategy to boost diversity, inclusion in B.C.’s public sector lacking effectiveness: report
Next story
As B.C. eyes housing solutions, UBCM prez says secondary suites ‘critical’ for rental supply

Just Posted

A cyclist stops for a break overlooking the hoodoos near St. Mary River (photo courtesy of Town of Cranbrook)
Cranbrook Tourism Master Plan, newly-completed, presents framework for economic growth

Students in Ingrid deKlerk’s grade 4 French Immersion class at T.M. Roberts inspect one of four tables containing artifacts from the 1973 Time Capsule that was opened recently as part of T.M. Roberts Elementary School 60th Anniversary, which opened back in October, 1962.
Students gearing up for EK Heritage Fair

The Cranbrook Bucks picked up three of four points this weekend in BCHL action against the West Kelowna Warriors and the Wenatchee Wild. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.
Bucks pick up three of four points this weekend

A scene from "Fine Feathers," at the Cranbrook Auditorium, Saturday night, March 25, 1916.
It happened this week in 1916