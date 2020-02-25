Volunteers needed for 2020 Sam Steele Days

Co-chairs will be mentored to fill roles of those stepping down in 2021

Sam Steele Days organizers are already looking ahead to this year’s event and volunteers are needed to join the board, co-chair committees, or simply help out with small tasks.

This year, Sam Steele Days takes place from June 18th to 21st around Cranbrook. As usual, there will be a parade, bocce tournament, market, Sam Steel Sweethearts and the annual Strongman Classic, along with many more fun activities for the whole family.

Pam Berry, Administrator for Sam Steele Days, says that the organization is specifically looking for people to be mentored as co-chairs for the 2021 event.

“Right now we’re looking for four to five people to become co-chairs for 2021,” explained Berry. “We thought it would be best to have them help out this year so they can learn the role and have a mentor, as we have several people stepping down next year.”

As a co-chair, volunteers would need to commit two to five hours a month leading up to the event. They must also be available for Sam Steele Day on Saturday, June 20, and possibly for the day before as well.

“Co-chairs will need to be organized, as they’ll be helping to coordinate market vendors and the parade; that type of thing,” Berry explained. “They’ll work with me and other chairs and be mentored by us. The roles are laid out and there’s a schedule so it’s pretty straight forward. There’s also no sponsorship requirement.”

She adds that during the week of the event, 10 to 12 volunteers will also be needed to help out with more general tasks.

“We’ll need people to help greet everyone and take on roles like the beer garden and ticketing,” said Berry.

For those attending the event, Berry says people should note that there will be no Sunday in the Park this year, but rather a Friday Night Festival instead.

“We found that there just wasn’t enough demand for that event on Sunday,” said Berry. “There’s a lot going on already with the fishing derby at Idlewild Park, and the Father’s Day event at Fort Steele. So we decided we wanted to centralize things and have something for everyone on Friday evening. There are lots of plans in the works right now including the potential for live music, food and beer gardens.”

To see a full list of the 50+ events for this year, visit samsteeledays.org, or check them out on Facebook.

For those wanting to get involved, volunteer, or become a co-chair, contact Pam Berry at 250-426-4161 or email info@samsteeledays.org.

Those interested in becoming co-chairs can also attend a board meeting on Tuesday, February 25th at 5p.m. at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce building.



