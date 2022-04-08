Visually-impaired 69-year-old punched in Vancouver crosswalk

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The department is searching for witnesses in a March 31 assault on a visually-impaired man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A visually-impaired 69-year-old man was crossing a Vancouver crosswalk in a high-visibility jacket, using his cane when a stranger suddenly approached him and punched him in the stomach March 31.

The Vancouver Police Department says the attack happened at the intersection of Thurlow and Alberni streets around 11 a.m. The stranger fled the area immediately, but the department says it has since been able to identify a suspect.

“We don’t know if there was a motive for this attack, but it appears the victim had no prior interaction with the suspect before the assault,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a press release.

Now, the department is asking for witnesses of the assault to come forward so it can solidify evidence and recommend charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-4021.

