Virtual public hearing set for property featuring proposed homeless shelter

The public will have the chance to provide feedback on a proposed zoning amendment for a property that is being proposed as a site for a homeless shelter in Cranbrook.

The hearing, set for Feb. 1, at 6 p.m., will be carried out virtually due to COVID-19 physical distancing regulations through a special council meeting at city hall.

The zoning amendment is for a property at 209 16th Ave N, which is the site of a proposed 40-bed homeless shelter that will be funded by BC Housing and operated by Community Connections Society of Southeast B.C.

READ: Public hearing set for property featuring proposed homeless shelter

Anyone wishing to speak at the hearing is encouraged to pre-register by sending in an email to register@cranbrook.ca before Feb. 1. On the day of the public hearing, call in at least 10 minutes prior to 6 p.m. and follow the instructions:

• Phone 1-833-313-1490 and punch in the meeting number 146 580 503 6 when prompted.

• If prompted for an attendee number, enter the ‘#’ symbol

• Attendees on the phone will be able to hear the meeting, but will be placed on hold and muted until it’s their time to speak.

In addition to phoning into the meeting, feedback can be submitted in writing to city hall by dropping off mail in the mail slot or sending an email to rob.veg@cranbrook.ca

The special council meeting will allow for feedback from the public at the start, before city council discusses the zoning amendment and makes a decision.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.