Village of Canal Flats provides relief for residents, businesses affected by COVID-19

Property taxes will be deferred for two months, along with water and sewer fees.

The Village of Canal Flats Staff and Council are currently working on several initiatives to assist property owners and businesses who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiatives include deferring property taxes by two months (to August 31, 2020), temporary termination of water or sewer fees for vacant commercial or residential buildings, and looking out for (by passing on) and changes to provincial legislation that may benefit taxpayers.

In a press release, Adrian Berglers, Chief Administrative Officer for Canal Flats, explained that in the coming weeks, Council will review the taxation bylaw to allow two additional months to pay 2020 property taxes. Because municipal water and sewer fees are part of their property tax billing, they will be deferred as well, says Berglers.

Property owners whose commercial or residential property will be vacant for an extended period of time can apply to the Village for termination of those charges for the term of the vacancy.

Applications can be found on the Canal Flats website at www.canalflats.ca.

For more information, contact the Village office at 250-349-5462 and leave a message, or send them an email at village@canalflats.ca.

READ MORE: Suspected case of COVID-19 in Canal Flats: Mayor



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter