Village of Canal Flats provides relief for residents, businesses affected by COVID-19

Property taxes will be deferred for two months, along with water and sewer fees.

The Village of Canal Flats. File photo.

The Village of Canal Flats Staff and Council are currently working on several initiatives to assist property owners and businesses who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiatives include deferring property taxes by two months (to August 31, 2020), temporary termination of water or sewer fees for vacant commercial or residential buildings, and looking out for (by passing on) and changes to provincial legislation that may benefit taxpayers.

In a press release, Adrian Berglers, Chief Administrative Officer for Canal Flats, explained that in the coming weeks, Council will review the taxation bylaw to allow two additional months to pay 2020 property taxes. Because municipal water and sewer fees are part of their property tax billing, they will be deferred as well, says Berglers.

Property owners whose commercial or residential property will be vacant for an extended period of time can apply to the Village for termination of those charges for the term of the vacancy.

Applications can be found on the Canal Flats website at www.canalflats.ca.

For more information, contact the Village office at 250-349-5462 and leave a message, or send them an email at village@canalflats.ca.

READ MORE: Suspected case of COVID-19 in Canal Flats: Mayor


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
10 p.m. world COVID-19 update: Asian markets gain; US set to pass $2.2 trillion package

Just Posted

Village of Canal Flats provides relief for residents, businesses affected by COVID-19

Property taxes will be deferred for two months, along with water and sewer fees.

Fire restrictions in place for high smoke sensitivity zones

The province has issued open burning ban for high smoke sensitivity zones… Continue reading

MLAs, Interior Health to hold virtual town hall

MLAs Shypitka, Clovechok and others, along with IH reps, available to answer public questions

Interior Health issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight

The public exposure alert comes following the March 21 WestJet flight from Calgary to Kamloops

Local Paralympian reflects on Tokyo Games postponement

Tristen Chernove said he is proud of Canada’s action to protect athletes in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Should non-violent offenders be released from prison to avoid COVID-19 spread?

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calling on the province to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus

10 p.m. world COVID-19 update: Asian markets gain; US set to pass $2.2 trillion package

The first person in the U.S. to be infected through community transmission discharged from hospital

Conservatives suspend party’s leadership race in face of COVID-19 crisis

No new date has been set

With B.C. schools closed to most, teachers reach tentative three-year deal

No details released, NDP held to wage mandate of 2-2-2

COVID-19 cases, deaths climb despite restrictions; experts warn of ‘cures’

Parliament has approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

B.C. man returns to isolation in China nearly two months after fleeing COVID-19 scare

Mark Conway details harrowing journey, intense quarantine protocol

B.C. egg, chicken farms facing down challenge of COVID-19

Plenty of product available to feed the province, but groups urge consumers to only buy what’s needed

RCMP, prime minister warn of text scam related to COVID-19 relief

Text message alerts about $,1375.50 deposits should be ignored or deleted, police say

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province is also creating a provincial supply chain coordination unit

Most Read