(Associated Press file)

Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

The 50-year-old comedy actor was in a crash on Interstate 5 in the Los Angeles area

Video shows that actor Will Ferrell was treated by paramedics after sustaining minor injuries from a rollover crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway.

The video by OnScene.TV shows the 50-year-old Ferrell sitting on the side of the highway talking to a firefighter shortly after the Thursday night crash.

Another video by LA-OC.tv shows Ferrell talking on a cellphone as he sits on a stretcher and firefighters load him into an ambulance.

A California Highway Patrol report says a 2007 Toyota struck the right rear of the limousine SUV after veering into its lane on Interstate 5, causing it to lose control, hit the centre divider and overturn.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz says three men in a limousine-type SUV had minor injuries, while a 27-year-old woman had critical injuries.

Ferrell’s manager did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dam owners urged to take care ahead of melt, spring weather
Next story
Convicted killer Paul Bernardo faces weapons possession charge

Just Posted

Tie Lake man fined for killing wildlife

Man sentenced to $14,000 fine, five-year hunting and firearms bans.

VIDEO: A visit to Conrad Kain’s graveside in Cranbrook

A tour of the Old Cranbrook General Cemetery included mountaineer Pat Morrow talk about Kain’s life

VIDEO: A visit to Conrad Kain’s graveside in Cranbrook

A tour of the Old Cranbrook General Cemetery included mountaineer Pat Morrow talk about Kain’s life

Jaffray house destroyed by fire late Wednesday

Fire crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in the… Continue reading

Conductors, engineers with CP Rail authorize strike action

CP Rail, Teamsters union negotiating new labour agreement that expired in December.

VIDEO: A visit to Conrad Kain’s graveside in Cranbrook

A tour of the Old Cranbrook General Cemetery included mountaineer Pat Morrow talk about Kain’s life

Senior’s ride pilot program highlights need for service

Paul Rodgers A new program has been going through its pilot testing… Continue reading

The pipeline that’s tearing us apart

One could say British Columbia Premier John Horgan has a gift for… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: April 12

Conditions of Highway 95A: Cranbrook to Kimberley The highway between Kimberley and… Continue reading

Fording River victim identified

Teck Resources identifies Fording River Operations victim as Albertan man, Pat Dwyer.

Jaffray house destroyed by fire late Wednesday

Fre crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in the Jaffray area late Wednesday.

Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Ranchers facing hay shortages due to 2017 wildfires are not dealing with road restrictions slowing down the delivery of hay along Highway 20

VIDEO: 79-year-old B.C. man fights Parkinson’s with boxing

Bob Browning on sparring with the disease

Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

The 50-year-old comedy actor was in a crash on Interstate 5 in the Los Angeles area

Most Read