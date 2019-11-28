VIDEO: Ways to stay warm and not waste energy this winter

Keeping yourself cozy when it’s cold out can lead to an expensive utility bill – unless you make a few practical changes, according to experts.
To avoid this issue, here are a few preparation tips before winter weather sets in:
Cooking at home, installing thicker curtains and dusting off radiator vents a few ways to save money
Keeping yourself cozy when it’s cold out can lead to an expensive utility bill – unless you make a few practical changes, according to experts.
To avoid this issue, here are a few preparation tips before winter weather sets in:
The College says nearly half of the students in the Electrician foundation program are women
City council gave three readings to a bylaw amendment that would allow… Continue reading
Nacho the cat needs your help. The BC SPCA’s East Kootenay Branch… Continue reading
Snow potentially on the way in the East Kootenay for Wednesday
He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature
Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests
Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife
Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night
Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found
The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers
Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver
At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery
‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’
Cranbrook Search and Rescue assisted RCMP with two single motor vehicle incidents…
Tech industry analysts are already declaring the Gita as doomed to fail
A young woman sustained minor injuries Monday after being hit by a…
Fuel prices seem to remain stubbornly high in many places of B.C.
Bikram Choudhury’s lawyers have said he never sexually assaulted any of the women suing him
The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000
In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher