Attendees of the Breakout Festival in Vancouver Sunday (Sept. 18) were caught on video destroying venue structures, in apparent anger after the night’s headliner Lil Baby cancelled last minute. (Twitter screenshot/@mc1040597)

VIDEO: Vancouver festival-goers destroy venue structures after Lil Baby cancels

Police had to be called to the PNE grounds at Hastings Park Sunday (Sept. 18) night

The Breakout Festival grounds at Hastings Park in Vancouver quickly turned into a scene reminiscent of Woodstock ‘99 Sunday (Sept. 18) night, after the headlining act Lil Baby cancelled his performance at the last second.

Attendees’ disappointment quickly turned into anger, according to the festival’s organizers at the PNE, who said in a statement that their amphitheatre and parts of Hastings Park sustained significant damage.

Videos posted to social media show concert-goers tearing down a drinks tent and tossing waste bins.

The reason for the sudden cancellation, according to Breakout Festival’s Twitter, was Lil Baby feeling too ill to rap.

“Lil Baby arrived to Breakout Festival and was unfortunately too sick to perform. We know you were looking forward to seeing him but these circumstances are beyond our control,” reads the festival’s tweet.

The PNE organizers said the Vancouver Police Department was called and helped bring things under control.

“Today, our first priority is for the safety and well being of our staff as many were deeply affected by the reaction of guests and behaviour that ensued,” the PNE said in a statement.

“To our neighbours – the PNE is incredibly sorry for the actions of those guests and impact this behaviour may have had on our community. We will be undertaking a full investigation and will be making further statements shortly.”

Black Press Media has reached out to VPD for further details, including whether there were any tickets issued or arrests made.

