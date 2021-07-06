VIDEO: Homicide team called after five-year-old child found dead in Surrey house fire

A house in Fleetwood goes up in flames Monday night. The home at 94th Avenue and 154A Street became a crime scene after one victim was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called after firefighters found the body of a five-year-old child inside a Surrey house.

According to Surrey RCMP, officers responded to a report of a woman being stabbed at a home on the 15400-block of 94 Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. on Monday. The woman, who was “seriously injured,” was able to run out of the house and call police; however, a five-year-old child remained inside the home.

“The suspect in the stabbing, who is known to the victims, allegedly set a fire inside the residence and left the scene in a red Subaru prior to police arrival,” police said. “Surrey Fire Service extinguished the fire and tragically, the child was located deceased inside the home. The cause of the child’s death is still under investigation.”

At about 9:40 p.m. that night, Coquitlam RCMP were notified that a man jumped from the Port Mann Bridge. The man, who police presumed is dead, is believed to be the suspect in the stabbing and fire in Surrey, police said.

His vehicle was located on the bridge and Coquitlam RCMP is conducting a search for the man in the Fraser River.

“This is a heart-breaking incident, and many people in the community, including first responders, will feel the impact of this tragedy,” Sgt. Elenore Sturko said in the release. “We express our condolences to the families involved, and encourage anyone who is struggling with this news to reach out for support from their healthcare provider.”

