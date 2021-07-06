A house in Fleetwood goes up in flames Monday night. The home at 94th Avenue and 154A Street became a crime scene after one victim was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

A house in Fleetwood goes up in flames Monday night. The home at 94th Avenue and 154A Street became a crime scene after one victim was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Fleetwood

VIDEO: Homicide team called after five-year-old child found dead in Surrey house fire

Search underway for suspect, who reportedly jumped off Port Mann bridge

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called after firefighters found the body of a five-year-old child inside a Surrey house.

According to Surrey RCMP, officers responded to a report of a woman being stabbed at a home on the 15400-block of 94 Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. on Monday. The woman, who was “seriously injured,” was able to run out of the house and call police; however, a five-year-old child remained inside the home.

“The suspect in the stabbing, who is known to the victims, allegedly set a fire inside the residence and left the scene in a red Subaru prior to police arrival,” police said. “Surrey Fire Service extinguished the fire and tragically, the child was located deceased inside the home. The cause of the child’s death is still under investigation.”

At about 9:40 p.m. that night, Coquitlam RCMP were notified that a man jumped from the Port Mann Bridge. The man, who police presumed is dead, is believed to be the suspect in the stabbing and fire in Surrey, police said.

His vehicle was located on the bridge and Coquitlam RCMP is conducting a search for the man in the Fraser River.

“This is a heart-breaking incident, and many people in the community, including first responders, will feel the impact of this tragedy,” Sgt. Elenore Sturko said in the release. “We express our condolences to the families involved, and encourage anyone who is struggling with this news to reach out for support from their healthcare provider.”

Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act and the crime scene will be cordoned off for a “significant” amount of time.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Previous story
At least 1.3 million Canadians opted to mix COVID-19 vaccines by the end of June
Next story
Injunction seeking to restock two Discovery Island fish farms fails in federal court

Just Posted

This year’s Forest Grove and District Rod and Gun Club Hans Saenger Memorial Trap Shoot takes place on May 27 at the Forest Grove Shooting Range and invites all members and non-members to get in on the action. File photo. There are authorized target ranges that shooters can use at Ta Ta Creek Lost Dog FSR or the trap and skeet range on Wycliffe flats. Black Press file
Unauthorized target shooting range causing concern in Meadowbrook

Parkland Middle School will be the new site for Cranbrook’s COVID-19 immunization clinic. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook’s COVID-19 immunization clinic moving to Parkland Middle School

A thunderstorm, with lightning, pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for East Kootenay region

BC Wildfire Service responded to a wildfire in the Moyie River region southwest of Cranbrook on Friday afternoon. Chad St. Pierre Photography photo.
Wildfire activity picks up in the Kootenays