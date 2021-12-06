Beams of light are projected into the air behind a plaque placed in memory of the fourteen women who were murdered on December 6,1989, in an anti-feminist attack, in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Beams of light are projected into the air behind a plaque placed in memory of the fourteen women who were murdered on December 6,1989, in an anti-feminist attack, in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

VIDEO: Tributes planned for victims of Ecole Polytechnique shooting on 32nd anniversary

École Polytechnique has held a number of tributes over the past week which will culminate today

Today is the 32nd anniversary of what’s widely believed to be Canada’s largest mass shooting specifically targeting women.

The shooting at Montreal’s École Polytechnique took place on Dec. 6, 1989 when a man opened fire, killing 14 women and injuring others.

A recent spate of femicides in Quebec has renewed discussion of the issue, but also has some advocates lamenting a lack of progress in the fight to end violence against women.

École Polytechnique has held a number of tributes over the past week which will culminate today.

Representatives and student associations from the school will lay white roses in front of a commemorative plaque outside the building this morning.

Fourteen beams of light representing the shooting victims will be projected into the sky from Mount Royal tonight, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are asking crowds not to gather.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cranbrook breaks warm weather record for end of November, start of December
Next story
New primary care health centre opens in Cranbrook

Just Posted

Dignitaries officially opened the new Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Cranbrook during a virtual press conference on Monday. Photo courtesy livestream screenshot.
New primary care health centre opens in Cranbrook

Environment Canada says temperatures in Cranbrook for the rest of December are likely to be lower than average, with average amounts of snowfall. Pictured is the snowy 12th Avenue South in Cranbrook on Monday, December 6, 2021, following record-high temperatures the two weeks prior. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Cranbrook breaks warm weather record for end of November, start of December

Vernon Vipers defenceman Nicholas Kent (left) is hounded by Cranbrook Bucks forward Walker Gelbard during the Bucks’ 4-2 BCHL win Saturday, Dec. 4, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Cranbrook stuffs Vernon Vipers on Teddy Bear Toss night

Left to right: Canfor Representative Geordie Driscoll, Harvesting Supervisor & KEYSA coach (u11 girls team); Lola Driscoll (plays for U14 Girls team); Gabrielle Driscoll (plays for U11 Girls team); KEYSA Representative Dayten Carlson; KEYSA Representative Lisa Carlson, KEYSA President; Canfor Representative Patrick McDonald, Safety Training Coordinator; Smyth McDonald (plays for U11 boys team). Photo courtesy KEYSA.
Canfor helps wrap up final construction costs for New Dawn Place