Video: These trick-or-treaters aren’t ‘moosing’ around

A pair of hungry moose were caught on camera snacking on some Halloween treats.

A pair of rather large trick-or-treaters didn’t bother to knock before diving into some Halloween treats.

The well-dressed moose duo climbed onto Andy Shields’ porch in Alaska to chow down on some delicious leftover jack-o’-lanterns.

Shields posted the video on Facebook with some wit writing, “Kids had a tough go at our house”.

Apparently, pumpkins taste very good to moose folk as both the moose on the porch and the guy with a big rack on the steps devoured the spooky gourds.

Since being posted Nov. 1 in the morning the video has since gone viral, viewed more than 6.2 million times on Facebook.

Watch the duo above.

Most Read