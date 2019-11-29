VIDEO: Stolen fire truck sparks police pursuit in Winnipeg, suspect arrested

Investigators say the fire truck was parked after responding to a medical call when it was taken

Police in Winnipeg zapped a man with a stun gun and took him into custody after a suspect stole a fire truck and took it for a joyride through downtown.

Investigators say the fire truck was parked after responding to a medical call when it was taken.

Const. Rob Carver says police were called by an off-duty firefighter who noticed the long, red fire truck being driven with it’s lights flashing by a man in civilian clothing.

Police cruisers pursued the fire truck through the city as it drove into a park, crashed into another vehicle and into a utility pole.

Officers used two spike belts and the fire truck finally stopped underneath a bridge after its front tires were deflated, one nearly falling off.

Carver says he has never seen anything like it before and he’s thankful no one was injured.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges
Next story
Fireworks to dazzle Santa Claus parade

Just Posted

Fireworks to dazzle Santa Claus parade

Western Financial Place to host special two-day Santa’s Winter Block Party

Video: Profile of Casey Hanemayer, Cranbrook’s touring professional disc golfer

Hanemayer is taking a niche sport to the next level

Golden Rockets to play games in Cranbrook as home arena temporarily closes

KIJHL team is without their home ice due to an ammonia chiller failure earlier this week

Kettle campaign kicks off in Cranbrook

Salvation Army kettles at four locations in town, organizers still need to fill 300 volunteer hours

It happened this week in 1912

Nov. 24 - 30: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre & Archives

Video: Profile of Casey Hanemayer, Cranbrook’s touring professional disc golfer

Hanemayer is taking a niche sport to the next level

VIDEO: Stolen fire truck sparks police pursuit in Winnipeg, suspect arrested

Investigators say the fire truck was parked after responding to a medical call when it was taken

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

Community Living B.C. workers ratify new labour deal

Three-year deal covers 600 workers across B.C. who support adults with developmental disabilities.

B.C. Indigenous rights overhaul first job of 2020, John Horgan says

Premier speaks to Assembly of First Nations in Ottawa next week

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

There were 96,000 crashes in B.C. parking lots in 2018, ICBC says

ICBC is asking drivers to prioritize safety over finding the perfect parking spot while shopping for holidays

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

Most Read