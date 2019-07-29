The terrible turbulence at the Big Bar landslide site in the Fraser River is stopping fish from migrating upriver to reach spawning grounds. (Courtesy of Incident Command Post)

VIDEO: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Sockeye to be transported to Chilliwack in oxygenated holding tanks for a pilot enhancement project

Tanks containing sockeye salmon will soon be on their way down to the Cultus Lake Salmon Laboratory in Chilliwack from the Big Bar landslide site on the Fraser River.

Researchers at the federal lab in Chilliwack will be leading a pilot project to preserve some of this year’s run of Early Stuart sockeye through enhancement.

About 200 of the Early Stuart had reached the obstruction site by Sunday, and other sockeye populations were expected to be following right behind them.

“This creates a brief window of opportunity to confidently collect the Early Stuart before they are mingling with significant numbers of other sockeye stocks,” according to the July 28 release from the Incident Command Post team.

The sockeye on their way to the lab could yield up to 300,000 eggs, which would be incubated to produce salmon fry. Options range from fry being released back to the Stuart Lake system as part of stock enhancement, or they could be reared to maturity to contribute to future generations.

They are ironing out the logistics of transporting the fish in tanks from the Big Bar Landslide site to the rearing facilities in the Chilliwack lab by truck. The rationale for the enhancement program, proposed by First Nations, is doing what they can is to preserve some portion of the at-risk population until they have “increased certainty that natural migration can continue.”

The worry was that the Early Stuart sockeye would never make it to their spawning grounds near Fort St. John if they couldn’t open up a fish passage to let them through.

Federal and provincial government reps, along with the First Nations leaders, and other experts, have been strategizing how to help the trapped fish from on-site, and from the Incident Command Post (ICP) in Lillooet, where they have been chipping away at the blockage problem from several different angles.

The swift-moving water is impeding salmon and other fish from migrating upriver to reach spawning grounds, but they also created hazardous conditions for responding agencies at the site, which is not accessible by road.

The salmon being trucked down to the lab will undergo DNA analysis on arrival at Cultus Lake to confirm their “stock origin” before being transferred to holding tanks pumped with “cool, calm water” until they mature.

Re-opening the fish passage in the river has been the collaborative goal, and multiple strategies have been attempted.

“Some of these concurrent actions are to manipulate the slide site itself, while others are to transport fish above the slide.”

“The Big Bar Landslide Incident Command would like to acknowledge the contribution of a member of the Yinka Dene who proposed this salmon enhancement strategy for this Early Stuart Sockeye run that are currently affected by the Big Bar landslide, and for the decisions made by the First Nations Leadership Panel to endorse this project.”

READ MORE: Unblocking fish passage the goal

READ MORE: Visit from B.C. premier

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Capturing fish on the Fraser River at the Big Bar landslide site is underway with seining, nets and weirs. About 200 Early Stuart sockeye will be transported in holding tanks down to the Cultus Lake Salmon Lab in Chilliwack for an enhancement pilot program. (Courtesy of Incident Command Post)

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives
Next story
Trudeau praises actions of coast guard in help with deadly float plane crash

Just Posted

Cranbrook fire department puts out two small wildfires

Deputy Director Scott Driver said early notification was key to putting them out quickly

First Nations, governments agree to bring salmon back to Upper Columbia River

The three-year commitment is being described as ‘historic’

Walmart presents Cranbrook Hospice Society with $1000 grant

On Monday, July 29, the Cranbrook Walmart location presented Janyce Bampton, executive… Continue reading

Former Ice head coach gets AHL gig

Kris Knoblauch to lead Hartford Wolfpack, the farm team for the NY Rangers

Heidi Gravelle elected chief, Tobacco Plains Indian Band

The Tobacco Plains Indian Band’s newest elected chief is excited to give… Continue reading

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

VIDEO: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Sockeye to be transported to Chilliwack in oxygenated holding tanks for a pilot enhancement project

Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

Tune from playlist clears the path while walking her dog on a logging road

SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Terry Gainer charts his life growing up and then growing… Continue reading

Most Read