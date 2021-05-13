VIDEO: Smithers neighbours rescue ducklings from storm drain

Momma and babies made it safely back to the creek that runs behind Turner Way

Brian Peach rescues ducklings from a storm drain in Smithers May 12. (Lauren L’Orsa video screen shot)

When Andrew L’Orsa returned to his home on Turner Way in Smithers from walking his dog Wednesday evening (May 12), he found a mama duck with only one duckling hanging around a storm drain. He found approximately a dozen more ducklings were inside the drain.

Enlisting his neighbour Brian Peach, they set about rescuing the tiny creatures while Lauren L’Orsa recorded. Brian can be seen fishing the babies out with a fishing net.

Lauren said this was the second rescue, but this time the mom and babies made it back to Dahlie Creek, which runs behind Turner Way, safe and sound.

Lauren L’Orsa video


Most Read