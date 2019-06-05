VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition

Authorities say a 74-year-old hiker whose head and face were injured in a fall on a Phoenix mountain endured a wild ride in a stretcher as she was being hoisted into a helicopter.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the woman was treated for dizziness and nausea but suffered no other ill effects when the stretcher spun ever-faster in the backwash of the helicopter’s rotor blades.

ABC15 Arizona’s television chopper recorded the mishap as the rescue crew lifted the injured hiker from Piestewa Peak on Tuesday morning. The crew said a second line meant to prevent the spinning broke. Eventually the rescue copter’s forward motion slowed the spinning enough to bring the woman into the cabin.

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition.

VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Changes to solitary-confinement bill could address key MMIWG inquiry findings
Next story
Teachers upset after parents and students told of B.C. shooting threat before them

Just Posted

Local group says city turned down arena sublease agreement

A group trying to bring hockey back to Cranbrook says their proposals were turned down by the city

Rockies Rowing successful at Delta regatta

Three rowers from Rockies Rowing Club had personal bests at the Delta Deas Scholastic Regatta

On the road to a high-seas cocaine seizure off Costa Rica

The HMCS Yellowknife, whose crew features a Cranbrook-raised sailor, was busy this spring

Canadian comic legend Derek Edwards in Cranbrook Friday

Edwards is a year and a half into his Alls I’m Saying tour

Win streak continues for Bandits alumni in annual game

The Sr. Cranbrook Bandits faced off against their alumni on the weekend, losing 5-3 in nine innings

VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Derek Hayes charts the development of the British Columbia via… Continue reading

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Adam Prytula travelled from Prince George to Prince Rupert on foot in three weeks

Penticton bans sitting and lying down on some sidewalks

The council voted 5-2 in favour of the bylaw amendments at the meeting on June 4

Accordion player banned from playing in Vancouver Island town

Accordions ‘make too much noise’ according to Town official

Most Read