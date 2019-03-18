VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

Parents, your children are wanted by the police.

The RCMP wants their help for this year’s Name the Puppy contest. Thirteen German shepherd puppies will be born this year at the police dog training centre in Innisfail, Alta.

Police service pups Lager and Lugg were at BC RCMP headquarters in Surrey on Monday to help launch the contest. The German shepherds were born in December and have already begun their year-and-half-long training.

Const. Scott MacLeod says the German shepherd is the breed of choice.

“They have super high drive, they are extremely loyal,” he says. “The other thing about us is that we’re a national police force so we have weather we have to deal with.”

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

A dog has a 17-per-cent chance of passing the training program because the standards are so high.

The RCMP Police Dog Service was the first in the world to develop a way to have their dogs safely detect the powerful opioid fentanyl, according to a release.

The force has about 170 dog teams across Canada, and it costs an estimated $60,000 to train a member and a dog team.

The dog names must begin with the letter M, be no more than nine letters, and be only one or two syllables. MacLeod says they move up one letter in the alphabet every year so later trainers and breeders can easily determine the dog’s age.

Entries must be submitted by March 26. Contestants must live in Canada and be 14 years or younger.

The 13 kids whose names get picked will each win a laminated 8×10 photo of the puppy they name, a plush dog named Justice, and an RCMP baseball cap.

For more information, check out the contest website.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mining company fined $70,000 after two workers killed in truck crash near Cranbrook
Next story
UPDATE: Missing girl, 12, from Williams Lake found safe

Just Posted

Police investigating hydro meter theft

RCMP warn about the dangers of severe electrical shock, starting a fire

GALLERY: Kootenay Ice close out WHL tenure in Cranbrook

Western Financial Place comes alive one final time as Kootenay downs Red Deer 5-4 on Sunday

Mining company fined $70,000 after two workers killed in truck crash near Cranbrook

Broda Construction pleaded guilty to failing to provide a safe workplace at the Swansea rock quarry

Kootenay Ice close out time in Cranbrook with emotional win

The Ice finished their 21-year run in Cranbrook with a 5-4 win against the Red Deer Rebels

Tom Cochrane and Red Rider in Cranbrook

Tom Cochrane and Red Rider returned to Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre, Saturday,… Continue reading

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

B.C.- based Tilray to focus investments on U.S., Europe as Canadian assets “overpriced”

Tilray reported its latest earnings for the quarter

Alphonso Davies doubtful for Canada game against French Guiana in Vancouver

Canada will be without injured captain Scott Arfield and veteran Will Johnson

Watchdog called after man who yelled racial slurs at B.C. vigil hurt during arrest

BC RCMP say man was ‘acting suspiciously’ at prayer vigil for victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh steps into the House of Commons, making history

Burnaby South MP becomes first visible minority to lead a federal party in the House of Commons

‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm

Delta’s deputy fire chief said crews tried to helicopter girl out after a tractor tire leaning against a barn fell onto her

Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

Introduction of legal cannabis could cause more issues for drug interactions

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines

B.C. poverty plan combines existing spending, housing programs

Target is to lift 140,000 people out of poverty from 2016 level

Most Read