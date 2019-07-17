VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers

Plant-based meat alternatives are all the rage right now.

The Impossible Burger and the Beyond Meat Burger are two of the top-selling vegan patties.

Nutritionists told the media that these burgers may be less healthy than beef burgers due to being processed and high in salt.

The Beyond Meat burger’s second listed ingredient is pea protein isolate, which could be harmful when consumed in large quantities.

With coconut oil as another major ingredient, both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers.

Better for the environment? Yes. Better for your health? Maybe not.

READ MORE: Beyond Fish? The next frontier in plant-based alternatives

READ MORE: Beyond Meat goes public as sales of plant-based meats rise

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. moves to preserve 54 of its biggest, oldest trees
Next story
Rock stability work at Fraser River slide site stops salmon rescue actions

Just Posted

CBT heritage funding comes in for three local projects

The Columbia Basin Trust has announced 2.8 million that will be used… Continue reading

Emergency repairs required for spray irrigation effluent pipeline: City

The city reports that emergency repairs were necessary after a break in… Continue reading

Annual Columbia Basin Culture tour coming up Aug 10 and 11

There are locations across the region participating

WATCH: Feds announce $400K for ʔaq̓am housing energy retrofits

The federal government has announced $400,000 in funding for energy efficiency retrofitting… Continue reading

Stetski talks up NDP election platform

NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding outlines election ‘commitments’ to Canadian voters

VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s central Interior

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Driver who killed B.C. motorcyclist receives absolute discharge

Chase family speechless following decision by BC Review Board

Lower gas prices slow annual inflation rate to Bank of Canada’s 2% bull’s-eye

Prices showed strength in other areas — led by a 17.3 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

B.C. moves to preserve 54 of its biggest, oldest trees

Fir, cedar, spruce, pine, yew set aside from logging

Report of dead body in B.C. park actually headless sex doll

This discovery, made at Manning Park on July 10, led police to uncovering two other sex mannequins

Most Read