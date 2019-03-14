Herring roe can be found washed up on shore from Comox to Parksville during their short spawning season. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

VIDEO: Opponents want federal government to shut down roe herring fishery

Pacific Wild is concerned about the impact the fishery could have on the marine ecosystem

Each year, millions of herring return to the Strait of Georgia to spawn, bringing many marine animals and fishing boats to the stretch between Comox and Parksville.

RELATED: Conservancy Hornby Island calls for government to shut down herring roe fishery

RELATED: Minister brushes off call to close herring roe fishery

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has again approved the catch of 20 per cent of the herring in this area, but some organizations, like Pacific Wild, are concerned about the effects on the many species that rely on herring for survival.

The roe herring fishery officially opened on March 9.


jolene.rudisuela@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Seiners wait near shore at French Creek, hoping the waves will die down so they can get their nets in the water. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

Just Posted

Olson will be remembered for architectural, theatrical legacy

People from Cranbrook, Kimberley and beyond will gather Sunday, March 24, for… Continue reading

College teams up for research project on avalanche safety

Students work with heli-skiing business to develop best practices for self-rescuing from tree wells

Elko firefighter recognized for volunteerism

Dale Hark to receive volunteer of the year award at Legislature ceremony in April

Cranbrook Hornets are East Kootenay League Bantam “A” Champions

The Hornets will now turn their attention on to the BC Hockey League Bantam Tier 3 Provincials

Track and field club is all on board

After the possibility of closing the East Kootenay Track and Field Club filled its board positions

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Letters to the Editor

Twenty Years of the Kootenay Ice As I reflect on the past… Continue reading

B.C.’s adventurous eaters develop taste for kangaroo meat

Butcher and chef Colin Walker says culinary experiment well received

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

Columbia Basin Trust hosting transboundary conference on Columbia River

Discuss the future of the Columbia River at the conference in Kimberley.

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Taxpayers won’t be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells, regulator says

Most Read