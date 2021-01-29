Bill Hillary presents a cheque for nearly $1,300 to the Slocan Valley Food Cupboard after fundraising online with a number of songs. Photo: Submitted

Bill Hillary presents a cheque for nearly $1,300 to the Slocan Valley Food Cupboard after fundraising online with a number of songs. Photo: Submitted

VIDEO: Musician’s posts raise hundreds for Slocan food bank

Bill Hillary raised the money by busking virtually

By John Boivin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice

It seems even COVID-19 can’t quash the generosity of Slocan Valley residents. If anything, it gave it a boost.

A Slocan Park musician handed a cheque for nearly $1,300 to the Slocan Valley Food Cupboard of money he raised by “virtually busking” outside the Slocan Valley Co-op.

“I wasn’t surprised because I know valley people are so generous,” said Bill Hillary. “I was humbled and proud at the same time.”

Hillary, a retired contractor and hobby farmer in Slocan Park, plays music as a passion. He even has a local band, the Back Road Dogs, who performed irregularly for fun in pre-COVID days. And for the last few years, he’s busked outside the co-op at Christmastime.

“It was a stretch, as the co-op doesn’t usually allow buskers,” he says. “But this was strictly for charity, so they supported it.”

Because of public health orders, Hillary couldn’t do his usual in-person fundraiser at the gas station and convenience store. So instead, he posted his songs to the web.

“I posted the first song at the beginning of December, and the last one on Dec. 23,” he says.

The result was rather astounding. Instead of raising about $350 or so, he raised $1,285.

“It was just a joy,” he says.

The response was a surprise for the co-op as well.

“At first I believed in order for the co-op to reach its maximum matched contribution of $500, it was going to take a lot of effort on social media to encourage people to donate,” says Slocan Valley Co-op manager Chris Sapriken. “That goal was reached in less than a week after just three of Bill’s performances were posted on Facebook. It really is encouraging to see such great support from our community, especially in these difficult times.”

On Jan. 14, Hillary dropped a cheque off to the Food Cupboard in Slocan.

“I know after the Christmas season, the food bank is especially in need, so maybe this will remind folks when they have some extra change,” he says.

You can hear the songs he uploaded by visiting his or the co-op’s Facebook page. And don’t worry about it not being Christmas – the songs he’s posted aren’t particularly seasonal in nature.

“They’re all depressing, secular songs,” he chuckles. “Songs that kind of make people think about people who might not be having that good of a time at Christmas. People who don’t have all that stuff.”

They may not be Christmassy, but the spirit of the season still worked its magic.

And with the encouragement of this year, Hillary pledges to be back next season – and maybe bring some of his band members along for a live concert.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Construction activities to close Innes Ave to vehicle traffic
Next story
Johnson & Johnson says COVID-19 vaccine 85% effective against severe illness

Just Posted

Traffic will be closed on Innes Ave for the next few weeks as contractors install storm sewer services for a housing development. Trevor Crawley photo.
Construction activities to close Innes Ave to vehicle traffic

The city is closing vehicle traffic on Innes Ave for the next… Continue reading

1914
It happened this week in 1914

Jan. 24-30: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Pictured Left to right): Ryan Wilhelm, JCI Kootenay & Cranbrook Chess Club member; Markus Brown, President, JCI Kootenay; Kaylyn Gervais, Manager, Community Relationships East, Columbia Basin Trust; Mayor Lee Pratt; Hans Dekkers, Cranbrook Chess Club and Peyman Pezeshki, Cranbrook Chess Club. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
New parkette space at city hall officially complete

A new parkette space beside city hall is now complete, following a… Continue reading

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
OPINION: We must remain diligent, says MLA Shypitka

On January 27th, 2021, Interior Health Authority (IHA) declared Fernie as having… Continue reading

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
1 death, 70 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The single additional death is not tied to any active outbreaks in the region

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)
Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

‘Why was program money to support struggling Canadians funnelled to gold-plated executive pay?’

Canadians saved a lot of spending money during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a new report (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)
Canadians saved 5x more spending money in 2020: report

Average household savings amounted to $5,816 in 2020, compared to $1,144 the previous year

Bill Hillary presents a cheque for nearly $1,300 to the Slocan Valley Food Cupboard after fundraising online with a number of songs. Photo: Submitted
VIDEO: Musician’s posts raise hundreds for Slocan food bank

Bill Hillary raised the money by busking virtually

Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume, right, speaks at the inauguration of a memorial to the 2017 mosque shooting, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Quebec City. From the left, Luce Pelletier, artist who designed the memorial, MP Joel Lightbound, Boufeldja Benabdallah, and MNA Joelle Boutin.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Online events begin today marking fourth anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

Boufeldja Benabdallah says a national day of remembrance will help people heal

The glow from the Swan Lake Fire can be seen on the horizon in Kenai, Alaska, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The Swan Lake Fire, located just north of Sterling, Alaska, grew to 32,300 acres over the weekend. (Photo by Jeff Helminiak/Peninsula Clarion)
2 customers sue Subway, claiming tuna is ‘anything but tuna’

Subway said the accusations are ‘reckless and improper’

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read